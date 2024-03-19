Leeton's favourite Easter treat returning to the skies

Hot air balloons in Leeton at Easter is just as traditional as chocolate at this time.
Hot air balloonists will be returning to Leeton over the Easter long weekend to take to the skies and be part of the SunRice Festival.
A solid number of hot air balloonists will bring their gear to Leeton for the weekend, arriving from Easter Thursday onwards.
From there the jam-packed action begins.
Weather permitting, the balloons will take off from the St Francis College ovals each morning and late afternoon for their private flights.
However, crowds are welcome to attend at these times to watch the balloons inflate, take off and float away.
Gralee School's P&C will be there each morning providing breakfast.
On Easter Saturday following the morning flight, many of the balloonists will then participate in The Irrigator street parade as part of the festival, with their theme this year being Disney.
As well as seeing the balloons over the skies all weekend, the balloon hunt will also take place.
This is where residents and visitors need to find the mini hot air balloons located in about 20 store fronts in Leeton's CBD. Once each of them has been found, entries can be submitted at Jack in the Box.
Leeton Hot Air Balloon sub-committee chairman Col Thompson was looking forward to seeing skies over Leeton filled with the bright colours of the balloons.
Last year, the balloons were grounded due to poor weather, so the committee was hopeful the conditions would be better in 2024.
"We're really looking forward to having the hot air balloons back and being part of the weekend and Easter in Leeton," Mr Thompson said.
"Some of them have been coming every Easter for about 27 years now.
"They like coming here for the open space, no locked gates and usually the good weather."
The celebrations will be rounded out with the popular balloon glow on Easter Sunday where gates will open at 3pm. For a just a gold coin donation residents can take in a spectacular afternoon and evening of community fun for all.
