Golden Nugget: Leeton High's new kid on the block

There is a new "kid" on the block at Leeton High School and he's here to bring out the best in everyone.
"Nugget" is the new school support dog for Leeton High and already he is making an impact.
Nugget is still settling into his new surrounds at LHS, but he is already a favourite among students and staff.
He attends a couple of days a week and is still in training and learning both on site and out-of-school hours.
Leeton High School's head teacher of welfare Tracey Byrne is Nugget's owner, but has been preparing him for his role as a support dog.
"The plan is he is here to give the students someone to talk to when they don't want to talk to an adult, someone to hug or pat and just generally be there for them," she said.
"He's already making an impact.
"The goal was if he helps one student, then it's a success, but he is already doing that and much more."
Support animals such as Nugget have proven to help with all manner of things, including reducing stress and anxiety, easing loneliness, encouraging exercise and just generally giving a feeling of belonging and ownership to students.
The comfort and companionship is also an added bonus.
Nugget is crate-trained and, when he is on-site at LHS, he will be in his crate and in the wellbeing hub.
However, there will be occasions where students can greet him while he's out and about on his lead with Ms Byrne.
"The kids can come and see him in there at recess and lunch, a couple of them at a time, so we aren't overloading him," she said.
"We're hoping it will give our students that need some regulation or others who maybe they don't have a lot of love in their life, another chance at unconditional love.
"That's something we all need in our lives.
"Nugget doesn't care who you are, what you look like, where you come from, as long as you have a smile and want to love him, he'll give that back.
"Even for students who have never had a pet.
"It teaches them those basic skills of how to interact with a dog in the right way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.