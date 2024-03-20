Lopsided scores the theme of play at Soldiers Club

Lopsided scores were the order of the day at last week's Soldiers Club Thursday social bowls.
A superb exhibition of bowling by John Breed and Rob O'Callaghan was the catalyst for their side's 28-5 victory over Greg Bowyer's team.
The in-form pair combined with skipper Len Eason to restrict Bowyer to just four winning ends before going on to record their massive victory.
Ken O'Connell made a welcome return to the greens with an inspirational effort for his side that included Ashley McAliece and Phil Morris.
O'Connell's team ran rampant against Mick McAliece's outfit, recording a decisive 14 shot, 25-11 win.
Peter Evans, Larry Harrison and Rattles Retallick were in complete control on rink three against John Leech's side recording a 24-13 victory.
Retallick's outfit allowed their opponents just five winning ends.
In the final game of the morning, a Mick O'Connell misdemeanour was the highlight in the game between the Len Clare and Alan Breed skipped sides.
Both teams won nine ends each before Clare went onto to record an excellent 23-16 win.
Resting touchers for the morning were recorded by Terry Dale, Pat Hart and Larry Harrison, while Leo Plant had a finger in each pie registering both a resting toucher and a wrong bias.
Anyone wanting to take up lawn bowls is welcome to attend social bowls.
