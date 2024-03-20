Yanco Ag's 75th gala day makes the grade

Huge crowds flocked to an event 75 years in the making in Leeton shire over the weekend.
Yanco Agricultural High School and its P&C hosted the 75th gala day, with big numbers turning out to take part and celebrate.
Close to 1000 people took part on Saturday, March 16, with P&C president Rodney Lee Walsh ecstatic with the support.
Counting is now underway to determine the funds raised for the school as a result of the day, based on the generous donations of regional produce and items for auctioning and raffles.
"The response from families, local businesses, community sponsors and our beloved Old Yanconians to support the school speaks volumes for community spirit," Mr Walsh said.
The shearing competition drew the early crowds under the watchful eye of James Hardy, Pete Herrmann, Geoff Longmire and the Johnstone family.
Activities and rides on the front lawn delighted families with YAHS students lining up at the splash tank for a chance to drop a bucket of ice cold water over their beloved teachers.
Deputy principals Shaun Brooker and Gus Comi egged on students to "do their best to raise funds" and students responded.
Market Lane was filled to capacity with more than 30 market stalls spruiking everything from handmade pet collars and local honey to fruit, vegetables and marinated olives.
A number of other stall holders were there simply to advise and assist with the offer of wellness programs and mental health support.
Crowds were kept fed by the traditional Breakwell barbecue, led by the dynamic duo of Jo Logan and Chris Edwards, who drove 15 hours from Brisbane in order to volunteer for the day.
In a diamond jubilee first, the barbecue sold out twice and gala day's famous Devonshire Tea and scones remained famous for good reason.
The event not only celebrated its diamond jubilee, but also a trial of new technology with many taking up the option of online ticketing and paying for items via credit card while out on the grounds of the school where gala day takes place.
The P&C saved its biggest thanks for its gala day committee under co-ordinator Jane Cahill.
"Jane's amazing team of parent-volunteers have dedicated countless hours to make (the event) happen," Mr Walsh said.
"(She was) supported every step of the way by YAHS staff and the hands-on leadership of our principal, Marni Milne.
"Each made themselves available for evening meetings and weekend actions without hesitation in the lead up."
The P&C now already has its eye on early planning for gala day 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.