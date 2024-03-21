Leeton businesses encouraged to see Easter trade as opportunity

With Easter on the horizon and the excitement of a SunRice Festival year, Leeton is abuzz with anticipation as residents and visitors alike prepare to celebrate.
This surge in activity presents a prime opportunity for retail and hospitality businesses to thrive, tapping into the influx of visitors to our community and elevating their business profiles to a wider audience.
Creating a positive customer experience isn't just about ensuring happy customers.
It also carries significant economic implications for businesses, both large and small.
Prioritising customer experience can lead to increased customer retention, revenue growth, word-of-mouth marketing and a competitive edge in the market.
During busy times like the Easter long weekend, even small gestures can make a significant impact.
Feedback received from previous years and surrounding towns when hosting similar events suggests that during peak times such as The Irrigator Street Parade, cafes may find themselves inundated with customers.
While seating everyone may not be feasible, businesses can seize sales opportunities by offering pre-made meal deals and special set menus tailored for the occasion.
Similarly, retail businesses can capitalise on the foot traffic by extending their opening hours and introducing enticing promotions such as "buy one, get the second half-price - Easter weekend only".
This not only draws customers in, it can maximize sales and also enhance the overall shopping experience for visitors exploring the town.
In essence, prioritising a positive customer experience is not just about providing good service, it's a strategic business decision with tangible economic benefits.
By focusing on customer satisfaction and building strong relationships, businesses in Leeton can drive revenue growth while showcasing our community as an exceptional regional destination worth visiting.
Let's embrace this as an opportunity to shine and leave a lasting impression on all who grace our town with their presence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.