Leeton-Whitton's netballers building momentum for season

Leeton-Whitton's netball sides are building momentum ahead of the new season.
The Crows have held their trials for all of their sides, as well as playing in a match against Jerilderie at the start of the month. Intra-club games were also planned for training on Thursday night.
Head coach Katie Graham has selected a squad for both A grade and A reserve and was hoping the intra-club matches would give her more of an idea of what players would be placed where this season.
She said she was pleased with the recent trials and selections, as well as being confident the Crows would be a competitive force in season 2024.
"The trials went well, we held the trials right across our junior and senior teams and had good numbers," Graham said.
"We selected teams from there. I've just got the squad for A and A reserve, I haven't put the players into teams yet.
"We've just continued training from there. Our trial match against Jerilderie on March 9 was really good as well.
"That was a mix of A, A res and B grade players."
While scores weren't kept on the day, the Crows were able to test out some of what they had been working on at training and did end up winning the unofficial match.
With players now settling into their sides or squad for the Riverina League season ahead, Graham said the idea was to keep building and preparing.
"The focus of our pre-season training has shifted a little bit in the past couple of weeks," she said.
"Tuesday's are a more fitness-focused training night and then more skill-based on Thursday's.
"We've been working on our footwork and attacking skills. For the last two weeks we've been focusing on our defence.
"There will be a bit more of that strategy work to come in the next couple of weeks as we get closer to the season starting."
Leeton-Whitton will be at home for their round one clash, hosting the Narrandera Eagles at the Leeton Showground on Saturday, April 13.
In the meantime, the hard work will be kicked up a level as final preparations on game plans are made.
