Solemn side to Easter in Leeton aims to unite all

Among the chocolate eggs and Easter bunny visits, the more serious meaning behind Easter will be marked in Leeton.
Easter is meaningful time for many religious denominations, with a special ecumenical service being planned for Good Friday in Leeton.
The service is held every year in Mountford Park and his hosted by the Leeton Ministers Fraternal.
In 2024, it is the St Joseph's Catholic Church's turn to organise and lead the service, which will start at 11am on Good Friday.
Father Christian Obiekwe from St Joseph's Catholic Church in Leeton extended an invitation to all residents to attend, no matter what faith they follow or are part of.
"It will be a gathering of all of the churches here in Leeton," he said.
"We all come together. I look forward to these ecumencial services because we're all united.
"It is a real sense of belonging. It is a very solemn occasion. It is such an important day in human history."
The service focuses on the Stations of the Cross, with wooden crosses placed throughout the park.
For those taking part, each cross will have its own reading and story with the crowd moving to each one as the service continues.
"Each church will take turns to do a reading at each station," Fr Christian said. "That is really beautiful to get everyone involved.
"I find it very moving. The numbers keep growing every year, so we'd love that to continue again this year."
