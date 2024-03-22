'It starts with a chat': Leeton ride breaks down barriers

Mental health is a normal part of the human experience.
That message is one of many the Leeton Black Dog one-dayer ride hoped to convey during its inaugural event on Sunday, March 17.
As humans, people will also experience a range of emotions and feelings based on what is happening around them or two them.
It is how people deal with mental health that is important, with the Black Dog one-dayer ride showcasing how valuable reaching out for a chat can be.
The ride on March 17 was one of more than 40 happening across Australia to raise vital mental health awareness, aiming to normalise conversations and seeking help where necessary.
Organiser of the Leeton event, Roly Zappacosta, said a solid number of riders turned out for the occasion.
"It was very pleasing actually, we had 27 riders in the end after being a little bit concerned about the weather the day before. It turned out well.
"For me, it was pleasing to see so many people supporting this cause."
This year's ride covered many kilometres, taking off from Leeton after fuelling up with coffee from the How Ya Bean van, before heading through Narrandera, down to Currawarna, Collingullie and across to Lockhart for a fuel stop before lunch at the Boree Creek Hotel.
Mr Zappacosta thanked the hotel for its generosity on the day, with everyone enjoying a delicious seafood barbecue.
He said the ride and the lunch gave everyone the chance to connect, chat and catch up. Mr Zappacosta said he plans for the event to happen again next year.
"Hopefully we can do the ride again, but I'm also in the process of planning something else too so we can reach even more people," he said.
Black Dog Ride Australia general manager Lawson Dixon said fostering awareness was the catalyst for encouraging help seeking behaviour and preventing suicide.
If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the following organisations:
