Witnesses urged to come forward as two-year-old Riverina boy's death investigated

Those among the last people to see a two-year-old Riverina boy alive are being asked to contact police as investigations into his death.
A property in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area has this week been combed as detectives ramp up the inquiry into what led to the child's death last year.
The toddler presented to Griffith Base Hospital with significant head injuries on December 1, police Murrumbidgee Police District investigators said as they launched a public appeal for information on Friday.
The child was airlifted from Griffith to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick, however he died on December 3, 2023.
Officers were notified and established Strike Force Burtundy to investigate the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.
On Tuesday, March 19, detectives attached to Murrumbidgee Police District with the assistance of specialist officers conducted a line search at a rural property at Binya, approximately 30km north-east of Griffith, as they continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the child in the week prior to his death in the townships of Leeton, Binya and Griffith, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
