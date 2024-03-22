The Irrigator
Witnesses urged to come forward as two-year-old Riverina boy's death investigated

Updated March 22 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:54pm
Police probe Binya property as part of investigations into Riverina toddler's death. Picture by NSW Police
Those among the last people to see a two-year-old Riverina boy alive are being asked to contact police as investigations into his death.

