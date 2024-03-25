The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Hopes regional challenge could forge career paths in science, engineering

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 26 2024 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some 200 students from various schools took part in the Riverina Science and Engineering Challenge at MRHS Griffith site on March 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.