Hopes regional challenge could forge career paths in science, engineering

Some 200 students from various schools took part in the Riverina Science and Engineering Challenge at MRHS Griffith site on March 25.
Six schools, including MRHS Wade and Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera High and Yanco Ag flocked to the city for the day-long event on Monday.
The science and engineering challenge addresses the skills shortage in those areas by aiming to inspire young people to study the subjects through senior high school.
Activities on the day included building an earthquake-proof tower, planning electrical networks, designing a load-bearing bridge, building and testing sustainable fish habitats, building wind turbines, planes and more.
Successful schools in the regional competitions have the opportunity to move on to state and national titles.
"It's a great experience for the students," science and engineering team leader Ayden Day said.
"For them a lot of it is about the competition but for us it's about getting them exposed to science and engineering as something they might potentially go on to chase as a career," Mr Day said.
"It's all very much hands on, engaging them in a practical sense by saying here is a career path or this could be the impetus for a career.
"It's also a great opportunity for students to mingle with those from other schools."
Seven teams took part in the challenge, including those from both MRHS sites along with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island group Deadly Science, with each team comprising its own scoring system to obtain points from each activity.
"The youngsters had an absolutely brilliant time, both enjoying and learning so much from each activity," Mr Day said.
"However, there were definitely favourites on the day.
"The fish habitats, flight building and the tower construction saw students really buckle down and focus. I'm really pleased with how they all came together.
"Teachers are really onboard with the kids getting involved in science rather than there purely being a competitive motive for it," Mr Day said.
The Riverina Science and Engineering Challenge was held in conjunction with Murrumbidgee Academy of Stem Excellence (MASE).
