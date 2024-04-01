1500 excited spectators line the streets for 2024 Sunrice Festival Parade

Anticipation for the 2024 SunRice Festival was well demonstrated when hundreds upon hundreds packed Pine and Kurrajong Avenues for the street parade on Saturday March 30.
Schools, businesses, community organisations and many more put on a show of colour and celebration as part of the Easter weekend event, with both participants and spectators braving the warm weather.
People from far and wide flocked to Leeton to enjoy the sight, with many visitors marvelling at how it was bigger than they had anticipated.
Attendee Sue Howie from Griffith said it was her first time at the festival and as a result she is eager to attend again.
"It was absolutely fantastic," Ms Howie said.
"It was especially great to see the military involvement, leading the procession down the main street followed by so many locals.
"It's wonderful to see Leeton carrying on this tradition, celebrating one of the most important industries in our area," she said.
Fellow spectator Robert Codemo commended organisers on a show well delivered. "It was a very good show; I'd say it was bigger than past years," Mr Codemo said. "I only wish there had been more stall holders participating in the parade but that's only a very minor setback."
It was also the first time Kim Anscombe from Narrandera had attended and she also commented it was far bigger than she had expected.
"I really enjoyed it; I had no idea it was going to be as big a show as what I saw," she said.
"It was great seeing so many young people involved; I think that's something that really ensures it will continue into the future because it is such a hallmark for Leeton."
SunRice director Julie Axtill thanked all who helped make the event the success it was.
"What an amazing parade," she said.
"Thank you to those who helped make the floats; businesses and community members never cease to amaze me with what they come up with.
"A huge thank you to the SunRice Festival Committee; they are a small but dedicated team and without them none of this would be possible."
