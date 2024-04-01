'A taste of SunRice': Plenty of food, fun on display at Festival on Mountford

After witnessing the impressive displays of the 2024 SunRice Parade, the large crowd converged a short distance away at Mountford Park for the Festival on Mountford.
Here young and old enjoyed some of the best food the region has to offer, with plenty for the taste buds as well as live music, jumping castles and other amusements.
The Kapooka Australian Army Band was key in keeping the atmosphere lively with melody as hundreds caroused the market stalls.
Former Leeton resident Jen Cardone was one of those in the crowd and said she and daughter, Natalia, were thrilled with what was on offer.
"It's absolutely lovely to be back and see that the festival is going as strong as ever," she said.
"It's a reminder of how tight-knit the Leeton community is and how it knows how to put on a celebration."
Helen Mallamace from Yanco enjoyed the event with visitors from QLD who were also amazed by the turnout.
"I loved that Yanco was well represented both at the park and the parade," she said.
"I have no doubt there's been an incredible amount of work gone into this event and the organisers deserve a huge round of applause for putting on such a good show."
This year was SunRice site manager Simon Scicluna's first and he said it was a fantastic way to celebrate the industry and those keeping it flourishing.
"It's great to see the entire town get so well behind this event," Mr Scicluna said.
"It's certainly met my expectations and it's been great seeing youngsters from the schools getting involved and enjoying the day, along with so many businesses.
"There's so many stall holders who all have something unique and local to offer.
"I think Leeton really is the heart of Easter celebrations; that's evident just from the crowd that has turned out," he said.
Leeton Shire mayor Tony Reneker said the festival has had a long and proud history that is continuing strong.
"There have been name changes over the years but what hasn't changed is the celebration of this industry," Cr Reneker said.
"SunRice is simply part of the fabric of our town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.