Leeton's Longest Lunch serves up treats to over 50 in Mountford Park

An integral and proud tradition of the Leeton SunRice Festival - Leeton's Longest Lunch - made a successful return for the first time since it was able to be held in 2018.
Over 50 people gathered in Mountford Park on Sunday March 30 to taste the flavours of the region.
This year's lunch was provided by The Mugshot Café and while rice was a signature part of the menu, there was plenty more to be enjoyed.
Entrees consisted of antipasti grazing platters and Arancini balls while grilled chicken with bruschetta topping, sweet corn, zucchini fritters with beetroot, puree and tzatziki sauce served made up a hearty main.
Avocado and fruit salads were also on offer as well as an array of red and white wines.
Adding further tranquillity to the shady pleasantries of Mountford Park was the music of St Francis student Claudia Raine, one of Leeton's newest solo artists.
"For the lunch I choose soft toned background music, some acoustic and gentle singing to add to the atmosphere of the event," Claudia said.
"Being able to play at the lunch as part of the overall Festival is a fantastic opportunity and I'm very grateful."
SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill said after not being able to hold the event in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was nice to finally have it return.
She hopes to build its presence up again as a favorite part of the bi-annual event going forward.
"We had 55 people attend on the day but normally in the past we've sold 100 tickets," she said.
"I'm hoping to get it back to being as popular as it was and I think the 2024 attendance indicates it will get back to that."
For Leeton resident Ana Faleiro, the lunch was a great opportunity to showcase the food of the region as well as the entertainment of the festival to her family and friends.
"It was a shame it couldn't occur in 2022 and it's very nice to have it back because I think it's a really important part of this festival," she said.
"After all, if we are showcasing rice, the best way to celebrate it is to enjoy it with other local food, wine and good friends and family."
