Perfect weather sees packed oval for 2024 SunRice Balloon Glow

Fine weather with no wind ensured the Microtech DPS Balloon Glow was a hit, with approximately 10,000 people passing through the gates of Leeton Oval No.1 on March 31.
Those from far and wide came out to enjoy a raft of entertainment, from activities for youngsters such as a jumping castle, bungee trampolines, and sideshow alley features, to an array of markets selling food and products.
The twilight markets and other entertainment gave way to an impressive display of 14 hot air balloons being inflated on the oval grounds in time to music, with some of those featured this year including those by the RAAF.
An impressive fireworks display topped off the evening just before 8.30pm.
Leeton SunRice Balloon committee member Col Thompson said it was one of the most successful glows he'd seen to date.
"It was an awesome night; the heat meant it was a bit warm near the balloons but the weather was near perfect conditions for it," Mr Thompson said.
"There were a huge amount of street market holders and food vendors, rides for the kids and more on show.
"At this stage we're estimating we managed to bring in around 10,000 people but we're still collating that figure.
"I'm expecting it to be on the upper end of the scale of what we were expecting and it was certainly one of the biggest events we've had as part of the festival," he said.
"The feedback I heard from those I spoke to was very positive; it's always a great marvel for everyone."
He said there was more of a focus on providing entertainment for youngsters as well as food which he believes added to the evening.
"The fireworks are also a great finale and I think everyone had a really great time.
"I'm certainly very pleased with how it all came out in the end."
