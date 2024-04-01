The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Perfect weather sees packed oval for 2024 SunRice Balloon Glow

By Allan Wilson
April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fine weather with no wind ensured the Microtech DPS Balloon Glow was a hit, with approximately 10,000 people passing through the gates of Leeton Oval No.1 on March 31.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.