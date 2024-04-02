Bowling enthusiasts continue to take advantage of great weather

Once again the Soldiers Club's Thursday Social Bowls day has drawn another excellent roll up of bowlers, with thirty bowling enthusiasts taking advantage of another fine Autumn afternoon.
Rink one saw Mick McAliece and Pat Hart continue John Leech's run of outs with a one shot 19 - 18 victory.
It was a one sided affair on rink three where Len Clare, Ken O'Connell and Bob Hermes dismantled Len Eason's side to the tune of 27 - 11.
Rink four saw a photo copy of rink three where Greg Caffery, Bruce Dale and Ted Butler proved far too good for John Retallick's outfit winning comfortably 21 - 8.
On rink five skipper Leo Plant had everyone on tender hooks recording two wrong biases and a resting toucher in his sides come from behind 18 all draw with Brian Harris.
Resting touchers to Bob Bunbury and Larry Harrison weren't enough to get their team over the line against David Noad and the talented Breed brothers, Alan and John, who were instrumental in their side's convincing 20 - 12 win.
The afternoon's resting touchers were recorded by Plant, Harrison, Harris and Bunbury whilst those who contributed to the club's coffers because of their wrong bias indiscretions were Bob Hermes, Plant, Bunbury, Noad and Alan Breed.
Nominations for the club's Championship Singles are now being taken
