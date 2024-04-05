Charming and spacious home with tonnes of personality

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Nestled in the heart of convenience, this delightful three-bedroom home presents a perfect blend of comfort, space and accessibility.
Selling agent Melissa Amato said this home is ideal for families, professionals and anyone valuing proximity to essential amenities.
This residence combines the warmth of traditional living with the ease of a central lifestyle.
Boasting three generously sized bedrooms, there is also the option of having a fourth bedroom or home office.
At the heart of the home, the spacious kitchen is equipped with ample storage and prep space.
It's an inviting area for family meals or entertaining.
"This house is more than just a place to live, ideal for those looking to settle in a vibrant, convenient neighbourhood," Melissa said.
Just a short walk to the town centre and local amenities and near local schools.
"Don't miss this opportunity to make this central haven your own."
