Country Universities lending a hand to MIA youngsters commencing high school

Parents and MIA students transitioning to high school will be offered guidance with the launch of a new initiative.
The Country Universities Centre Western Riverina has announced the start of it's innovative 'Parents and Pathways' program, tailored for parents and carers of year six students transitioning to local public high schools.
Funded federally under the Eastern Australian Regional Universities Centre Partnership, the program is designed to empower families in both the Griffith and Leeton areas, particularly those whose children are the first in their families to aspire to higher education.
Centre manager Shiron Kirkman said it aims to provide the necessary tools and insights to guide students towards a brighter future.
"Research underscores the importance of early discussions with children about their dreams and aspirations, but also the necessary support required so that families can build on these discussions and seek opportunities," she said.
"Understanding the invaluable influence of role models and accessible resources, the 'Parents and Pathways' sessions will include CUC students discussing their learning journey, specifically navigating online study, regional placements, and their unique pathways to success in study and work."
'Parents and Pathways' will unfold at the CUC Western Riverina campuses in Griffith and Leeton over three engagement sessions in May and June.
Participants will benefit from practical information on how to nurture and support their child's ambitions effectively.
Key components of the program include guidance on fostering aspirations and educational goals, exploration of pathways, and access to a supportive community catering to the specific needs of families.
With facilities like transport and childminding available, the program ensures an inclusive and supportive environment for all attendees and the opportunity to connect with a network of like-minded parents and carers, university partners and the Country University Centre.
Those looking to participate must be a parent of a year six student planning to attend a local public high school in the Griffith and Leeton areas.
Registrations can be made online at www.cucwesternriverina.edu.au/parents-pathways/
