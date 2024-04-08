Yanco Show Team 'magnificent' at Sydney Royal

During the two weeks leading up to Easter, a large contingent of students and staff headed up to Sydney as part of the Yanco Show Team and achieved significant success.
Yanco Agricultural High School principal Marni Milne said the team was made up of students showing cattle as well as a group of students that were part of the school display team.
Competition for Yanco students started with the Cattle Paraders State Finals.
"Students had to win through at local shows to gain a spot in Sydney which is a wonderful achievement in itself," Ms Milne said.
Isla O'Brien, Arabella Roohan and Mikayla Hambrook faced tough competition in their age classes and narrowly missed out on a place whilst Darcy Hinds placed second in the School Paraders.
In the 13 to 19 years category, students were awarded the following in their respective heats:
"Pleasingly, Miley O'Brien not only won her heat but continued on to be champion and Grand Champion Parader," Ms Milne said.
"This is an outstanding achievement and has secured her a spot representing NSW at the national finals later this year.
"To have Miley achieve Grand Champion and so many other students achieve places, is a fantastic achievement for Yanco that affirms the quality of our Show Stock program at the school," she said.
Over the course of a week, the Yanco display team also worked tirelessly to put together a display as part of the school display competition.
"Our display used a variety of produce to depict the struggle of life on the land and the impact it can have on mental health, as well as highlighting the services that are available to farmers," Ms Milne said.
The students were also required to present themselves for judging where they spoke to the judges about what our display was about, and how they put the display together.
"All students answered questions asked by the judges and spoke beautifully and were commended on their presentation," Ms Milne said.
In the award ceremony that followed Yanco was awarded second place, which Ms Milne described as a magnificent achievement.
"Yanco staff Kim Weller, Luke Collins, Jason Sachs and Terry Babic also did a fantastic job supporting the students, spending almost two weeks in Sydney as part of the Show Team," she said.
"We are looking forward to Easter 2025 as we continue to expand our skills in the Show area."
