Leeton holding free carseat checking event

By Staff Reporters
April 4 2024 - 6:00pm
Leeton Shire Council is holding a special free child-restraint checking event at the Leeton Plaza on April 6, offering free checks from accredited carseat fitters and information on laws surrounding children's carseats.

