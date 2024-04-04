Leeton holding free carseat checking event

Leeton Shire Council is holding a special free child-restraint checking event at the Leeton Plaza on April 6, offering free checks from accredited carseat fitters and information on laws surrounding children's carseats.
From 9am to midday, parents and carers are being invited to come and check whether their carseats are fitted and installed correctly by Lanhams Leeton - and hear from experts on child restraint laws.
Leeton Shire Council's road safety officer Steph Puntoriero said that knowledge had increased but there was still work to be done.
"While we have seen a significant increase in the number of well fitted restraints, there still appears to be a need for education in our community about the safe installation and use of child car seats, particularly for grandparents ... Unless a restraint is correctly fitted, it will not protect a child in the event of a crash," she said.
"Many do not have a correctly fitted child restraint in their vehicle ... It is often the case that a simple clip can improve the safety of a child passenger."
For those who need their child restraints checked or fitted outside of the April 6 session, Transport for NSW also offers fitting stations and more information is available at www.childcarseats.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.