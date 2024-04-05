Court hears matter of man, woman charged with manslaughter of toddler

A man charged with the manslaughter of a two-year-old late last year has been granted bail in Griffith Local Court.
In documents tendered to the court, police allege both he and his female co-accused were involved in circumstances amounting to manslaughter with gross negligence and failure to provide any medical care.
The 33-year-old man appeared via video link on Thursday (April 4). The court heard he was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle when the toddler was injured.
"I have to say that if convicted it's jail and significant jail for him," Magistrate Trevor Khan said.
He was granted bail on the condition he reside at a relative's address, report to police on a daily basis, abstain from alcohol and drugs and not be in the company of anyone under the age of eight.
"The curfew is there to ensure you don't go astray," Magistrate Khan said.
Meanwhile his female co-accused, aged 21, has also been charged with manslaughter with an additional charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Both will face the Griffith Local Court on July 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.