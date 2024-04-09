Speech and drama, and literature 'critical' to identity of Leeton Eisteddfod

Leeton Eisteddfod Society will happily welcome the speech and drama discipline back to this year's eisteddfod, with a slightly pared down format to attract as many entries as possible.
Speech, drama and literature convenor, Sarah Tiffen, says it is very important to have speech and drama revived after a year's hiatus - as one of the original eisteddfod disciplines, and providing an opportunity for competitors to develop life and leadership skills in public speaking, recitation, and debating.
"The very first Eisteddfod was held in 1176 at Cardigan Castle hosted by Lord Rhys - and was a training ground for bards and minstrels," Ms Tiffen said.
"Poetry and music were the foundation stones of a cultural festival that still thrives today.
"Leeton is lucky to be home to a very strong eisteddfod history - and speech and drama, and literature, are critical to the identity of Leeton Eisteddfod as we move into our second century," she said.
Speech and drama, and literature, are critical to the identity of Leeton Eisteddfod.- Convenor Sarah Tiffen
This year, a very special adjudicator has been secured thanks to the tireless efforts of esteemed longstanding past President Judy Nolan, and greatly valued long standing committee member, Jan Ferguson.
Mrs Helen Kennedy, based in Armidale, has nearly forty years of adjudicating experience under her belt, and Leeton was one of her first eisteddfod gigs ever way back in the mid-1980s, as well as being engaged for 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic called a stop to things.
Mrs Kennedy's lifetime commitment to the arts has been coupled with an incredible commitment to family. She boasts a 61-year marriage to her beloved late husband Paul, with whom she raised seven children, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs Kennedy promises to bring a wealth of knowledge, wisdom and skill to the eisteddfod this year, and Leeton Eisteddfod Society is excited to host her for speech and drama.
In addition, long-term adjudicator Jill Tucker, has been approached to run some workshops in the lead up to eisteddfod this year - to help competitors build their skills in speech and drama - training the voice, and performance ability in preparation for the August event. Details will be confirmed in coming months.
Speech and drama, held August 24 to August 30, promises to be a wonderful experience for all involved.
Sections will include verse speaking, debating and drama - always wonderfully supported by all Leeton's local schools. And as well, recitals for old and young, bible readings, and public speaking.
In addition, there will be a full program for the literary section, sponsored by Leeton's own publishing house, Riverina Writing House - a cultural institution focussed on celebrating writing, books and literature, and helping everyone to find their voice and tell their stories. Stay tuned for articles about some of the luminaries of Leeton's past who dearly loved eisteddfod and speech, drama and literature in coming weeks.
To submit entries to the Leeton Eisteddfod 2024, please go to the society website leetoneisteddfod.com.au and follow the links to the online entry portal. For enquiries please email leetoneisteddfod@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.