Man charged following alleged stabbing at Narrandera

Two men have been hospitalised and one has been charged following an alleged stabbing at Narrandera at the weekend.
Police say the incident occurred as the result of a dispute between a 19 and a 33-year-old.
About 9.30pm April 6 Murrumbidgee Police District officers attended a unit on Elizabeth Street, Narrandera, following reports two men had been injured.
Police say the pair were discovered suffering stab wounds following an altercation.
The younger man allegedly suffered wounds to his chest, back and arm and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition following surgery.
Meanwhile, police say the 33-year-old suffered a neck wound and was taken to Narrandera Hospital before being transferred to Wagga.
He was later discharged and escorted to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Local Court today, April 8.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.