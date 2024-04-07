Youngsters battle it out in the match of the round in squash

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition held the final regular round last week before the Grand Final play off.
Two of our younger players in the competition took out the "Match of the Week". Bear Wynn playing a thrilling match with Rose Looby, Bear winning 15-9,14-16,15-13,19-21,15-11.
Monday night saw the Hurricanes defeat the Sixers. Aimon Doyle, Isabel Thompson, Brendon Looby and Maanu Alexander all winning for the Hurricanes.
Anthony Iannelli secured some points for the Sixers by defeating Brodie Lashbrook. On the other court Lauren Wickes had a tough contest against Trinity Patten-Taylor, Wickes winning 5-15,15-13,15-6,12-15,15-6.
Lizette Taylor and Zac Fairweather also had wins for team Renegades which help the teams win.
The Hurricanes and Renegades progress to the Grand Final.
Tuesday action kicked off with Naomi Rawle and Alec Tait play a long match, Rawle winning 15-12,15-11,13-15,10-15,15-9.
Anthony Iannelli, Brodie Lashbrook, Will Gray-Mills and John Saddler won well which helped team Roars defeat the Wanderers.
On court two Will Rawle and Kathryn Bechaz had a close tussle, Rawle coming out on top 13-15,8-15,15-12,17-15,21-19.
Will Nardi and Maanu Alexander also had long match with Nardi winning 15-11,15-13,15-17,11-15,16-14. The Jets and Roars progressing to the Grand Final.
Wednesday night Ruby Miller and Adele Thompson had a close match, Miller winning 12-15,15-10,5-15,15-13,16-14.
Col and Gary Thompson also secured wins which helped team Breakers defeat the Wildcats.
Erin Draper and Carol Davidson had a ding dong battle. Draper holding on to win 18-16,8-15,7-15,15-13,15-8. Cadell Thompson and Bear Wynn helped team Bullets to victory. Taipans and Bullets will meet in the Grand Final.
