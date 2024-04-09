Riverina Riding Club's arena makeover made possible at perfect time

In the world of equestrian sports, precision, grace, and harmony between horse and rider reign supreme.
Central to the pursuit for a supportive and relaxed environment, the Riverina Riding Club offers a sacred space where horse and rider unite in symphony.
The club is based at the Wamoon Recreational Grounds with members from Leeton, Griffith and Lake Cargelligo.
Recently, a beacon of generosity illuminated the club as a transformative donation breathed new life into the main arena, setting the stage for a future of inspiration and achievement.
Club president Natalie O'Leary said the donation was "nothing short of extraordinary". It was the Leeton Soldiers Club that pledged the monetary donation to refurbish the arena.
This helped to level the arena, resurface the footing and expand the arena by eight metres.
With the annual 3 Phase Equitation official competition looming on the horizon on Sunday, April 14 equestrians from far and wide will descend on the Riverina Riding Club, each with their sights set on victory.
The impact of the donation was immediate and profound, according to O'Leary.
"The donation was timely," she said. "The donation serves as a reminder that when we come together as one, there is no limit to what can be achieved."
The arena has been named as the Leeton Soldiers Club Arena and will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding the club of the transformative power of generosity and enduring strength of community spirit.
The 3 Phase Equitation event on Sunday will consists of three phases aimed at testing the partnership between rider and horse.
It is an opportunity to display the skill and ability of the working horse within the confines of a competition arena while demonstrating harmony, relaxation, and confidence.
Phase one is dressage, phase two is obstacles (styles) and phase three is obstacles (speed).
The event promises excitement, skill and camaraderie for the riders and spectators alike. It is also an opportunity to witness the partnerships between horse and rider in action.
The competition is open to the public, so bring along family and friends for a day of equestrian excellence.
