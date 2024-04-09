Yanco CWA's time to shine thanks to award

A Leeton shire community organisation has caught the attention of the NSW Parliament.
The Yanco Country Women's Association recently received a NSW Parliament Community Recognition Statement, with Member for Murray Helen Dalton presenting the award to members Tracey Hamilton and Sandra Watson on behalf of the group.
Yanco CWA was chosen for the honour after it put together a special book, which was published last year.
The publication, titled Yanco CWA Recipes, Stories, History featured many interested memories, facts and, of course, delicious recipes for all to share in.
Mrs Hamilton said it was pleasing for group members to be recognised, as well as the award helping to bring awareness to organisation's such as the Yanco CWA.
"Helen (Dalton) commented our initial concept was a recipe book, which then expanded to include much more and stressed the importance of recording history in books such as our publication," Mrs Hamilton said.
"Helen described the CWA as ambitious, kindhearted and generous women."
Mrs Hamilton thanked Mrs Dalton for the award and said all Yanco CWA members were proud to be involved with the branch.
The Yanco CWA is always on the look out for more members, with the group holding regular get togethers, as well as helping out the community where possible.
Yanco CWA History Stories Recipes is available for sale at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery and the Leeton Visitor Information Centre.
