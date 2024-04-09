Gorgeous gardens bring good vibes to Leeton

After the hectic times of a busy Easter weekend, the Leeton Open Gardens event provided the perfect oasis for calm and serenity.
Held on Easter Monday, the annual event attracted visitors to each of the gardens on show from both the shire and far and wide.
Each of the gardens had crowds flocking through the gates to take in their charm, creativity and sense of relaxation.
Hosted by the Leeton Garden Club each year, money raised on the day goes towards community groups and charities in the Leeton shire area.
Club president Margaret Lang paid tribute to her committee members, volunteers, sponsors, garden owners and participants for making the day what it was.
"We had five new gardens that hadn't been part of the event before," she said.
"They were well received by everyone.
"We've had some really great feedback again."
The committee will now get together in the weeks ahead to decide what groups will receive money raised from the day.
Mrs Lang was hopeful another healthy amount would be given back once the final tally is known.
"We're really grateful to everyone for their support again this year," she said.
"Everyone had a lovely time exploring the gardens. The Leeton Town Band played for three hours straight. It was a wonderful atmosphere."
Morning tea was also held at one of the gardens, as well as lunch at another, giving everyone the chance to stop, relax and enjoy a bite to eat while taking in the beauty.
