Planets align for Leeton pennants side

The Leeton Soldiers Club has a new premier team after their sevens side secured the zone eight pennant championship on Sunday.
Needing to defeat Whitton and then rely on Barellan to overcome Griffith, the planets aligned and the celebrations commenced.
This is the second premiership in two years for the club as the fives were successful in 2023.
Meanwhile, 30 bowlers participated in last week's Thursday afternoon social bowls day.
Rink three had the "Whitton wonder", Rob O'Callaghan, prove far too accomplished for veteran Bill Mitchell.
O'Callaghan teamed with Bill Creber, Tony Wood and Ken O'Connell to record a runaway 21-7 victory.
It was a similar situation on rink four where Phil Morris, Peter Evans, David Noad and Pat Hart completely outclassed the Alan Breed-led side to record a thumping 27-8 win.
Rink five had Greg Bowyer register a 20-15 victory over Len Eason's side.
Bowyer teamed with Ken Hillier and Rob Graham to score the winning five shots on the final end to secure victory.
In the last game of the afternoon, Aldo Ramponi and Ashley McAliece couldn't be separated, playing out a nail-biting, 15-all draw.
Resting touchers for the afternoon belonged to O'Callaghan and Mitchell, while O'Callaghan, Clare and Graham all made contributions to the club's coffers.
