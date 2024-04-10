Teams fight it out for summer grand final glory

The teams that finished first and second fought out the Leeton Soldiers Club summer squash competition grand finals before a good crowd last Friday.
Hurricanes and Renegades were the finalists in Monday's competition.
Aimon Doyle got Hurricanes away to a good start winning a close match against Lauren Wickes 3-1.
Isabel Thompson continued her good form to beat Callum Sheldrick to give Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.
Lizette Taylor got one back for Renegades winning the fifth game 16-14 to clinch a cliff-hanger against Brendon Looby.
Zac Fairweather and Sean Ryan's match was a beauty - Fairweather saved match points before going on to win the fifth game 16-14 and claim victory for Renegades.
With the contest level at two matches each, it came down to the deciding match between Maanu Alexander and Jacob Harrison.
In an upset result, Alexander won 3-0 which sealed a 3-2 victory for the Hurricanes.
Tuesday's grand final was fought out between Jets and Roars.
Victories for Jets went to Marni Cunningham who won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Alec Tait in a very close match.
Roars winners were John Saddler, who has had a great competition, and he defeated Monique Looby 3-1.
Brodie Lashbrook won the fourth game 19-17 to overcome Gary Thompson.
With the score at two matches each the deciding match was between Will Rawle and Anthony Iannelli.
Rawle secured victory for Jets defeating Iannelli 3-1.
Taipans and Bullets were the top teams in Wednesday's competition.
In a match that could have gone either way Bear Wynn won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Rose Looby to claim the first victory for Bullets.
Trinity Patten-Taylor got one back for Taipans winning the crucial points to overcome Cadell Thompson in a tight match.
Victories to Jason Curry and Erin Draper over Garry Walker and Carol Davidson respectively gave Bullets an unbeatable 3-1 lead.
Macauley Harrison and Trev Whitby fought the final match and, even though it was a dead rubber, both players gave it everything.
In a match that featured great retrieving and long rallies, Taipans' captain Trev Whitby just outlasted Harrison in a gruelling five game match winning 15-9, 13-15, 15-11, 13-15, 15-11.
