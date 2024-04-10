The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Teams fight it out for summer grand final glory

Updated April 10 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The teams that finished first and second fought out the Leeton Soldiers Club summer squash competition grand finals before a good crowd last Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.