Events aplenty on horizon for town

This week had the installation of a digital noticeboard in the corner of the hall car park in Whitton.
This Whitton-Murrami Public School notice board faces the traffic coming into Whitton from the Leeton-Griffith side of town.
This project has been a work in process for quite some time and should soon be lit up with information.
****
The Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club will hold its annual general meeting on April 17 from 7pm at the club.
Mother's Day will be celebrated at the club, with a special roast lunch on Sunday, May 12 starting at noon.
Mums of course will receive a free drink.
Bookings essential for catering purposes.
****
The Rice Bowl Hotel celebrated the start of Easter with a Do It For Dolly Fundraiser with band The Beast returning after 30 years to provide the nights music entertainment.
The Whitton Community Hall will be the venue for the upcoming Do It For Dolly Whitton Ball on Saturday, May 18.
This is a formal black (blue) tie 18+ event with live music, food, raffles, auction, lucky door, and best dressed prizes on offer.
BYO drinks.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased via Eventbrite QR code or from the pub or Whitton Post Office.
****
Whitton will hold a community run Anzac Day Remembrance Service on April 25 at 3pm.
Those wishing to march are to meet in front of the Rice Bowl Hotel.
After the short march to Memorial Park Gates, a short service will take place.
Afterwards there will be a cup of tea in the hall.
Please bring a plate to share. All community members have been invited to attend, as well as those from other areas who may have missed an earlier service in the shire that day.
