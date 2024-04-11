The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Comment

Events aplenty on horizon for town

By Tracy Catlin
April 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week had the installation of a digital noticeboard in the corner of the hall car park in Whitton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.