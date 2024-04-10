Home in the heart of Leeton perfect for retirees

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week overlooks a fabulous park right in the heart of Leeton.
This stunning four-bedroom townhouse is perfectly suited for convenience, tranquility and comfort. Set on approximately 312m2, this home is in the town circle and less than a 1km walk to all amenities.
Situated in a prime location in Leeton, NSW, this home offers easy access to all the amenities of town, while providing a peaceful retreat overlooking a park.
Single level design, low maintenance yard and convenient location, this property is an ideal choice for retirees seeking a relaxed lifestyle.
Offering a sleek modern kitchen, with contemporary appliances, ample storage and stylish finishes.
The spacious interior boasts tiled flooring and underfloor heating for those cooler months, ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, a top-of-the-line alarm system and two bathrooms.
Three of the bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes. There is also a double remote garage with additional storage space.
