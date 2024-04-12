Men's Shed enhances skills and lives

Jock Hamilton is a man known to many, but why did he decided to become a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?

Each month, The Irrigator and Leeton Men's Shed are teaming up to shine a light on members and what they enjoy most about the organisation.

Occupation prior to joining the shed?



Farm foreman/manager for 21 years in the agricultural industry.



Jock Hamilton shares what he enjoys about being a member of the Leeton Men's Shed. Picture supplied

First working as a jackaroo, then foreman/manager at Jenalong Station at Forbes, Camden Park Estate and Camden and at Yanco Agricultural High School.



How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?



Twelve years.

Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?



After being retired for 18 months or so, I got bored with not using the skills I have learned working on properties.



I wanted to enhance my skills and meet blokes I wouldn't have normally met working in the the agricultural industry.



What do you enjoy the most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned?



Meeting a wide variety of blokes from all kinds of occupations and enjoying their company.



Working as part of a team completing community projects.



The workshop at the shed is very well equipped and I have learned to use woodwork and metalwork machinery from very experienced blokes.



Also, meeting members of the Leeton community who bring in items for repair and learning how the other members go about repairing them and finishing them off, painting or staining them.

How do you think your work skills have contributed to the shed?



Sharing my skills that I learned working in woodwork and metalwork on farms.



Working as part of a team and helping other members when they need a hand to complete a project.



I also enjoy making wooden toys and items that are sold to the community.

Why would you recommend others become a member?



You get to meet good people and learn new skills in a well equipped woodwork and metalwork workshop with skilled blokes.

What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on?

