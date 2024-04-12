Men's Shed enhances skills and lives

Jock Hamilton is a man known to many, but why did he decided to become a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?
Each month, The Irrigator and Leeton Men's Shed are teaming up to shine a light on members and what they enjoy most about the organisation.
Farm foreman/manager for 21 years in the agricultural industry.
First working as a jackaroo, then foreman/manager at Jenalong Station at Forbes, Camden Park Estate and Camden and at Yanco Agricultural High School.
Twelve years.
After being retired for 18 months or so, I got bored with not using the skills I have learned working on properties.
I wanted to enhance my skills and meet blokes I wouldn't have normally met working in the the agricultural industry.
Meeting a wide variety of blokes from all kinds of occupations and enjoying their company.
Working as part of a team completing community projects.
The workshop at the shed is very well equipped and I have learned to use woodwork and metalwork machinery from very experienced blokes.
Also, meeting members of the Leeton community who bring in items for repair and learning how the other members go about repairing them and finishing them off, painting or staining them.
Sharing my skills that I learned working in woodwork and metalwork on farms.
Working as part of a team and helping other members when they need a hand to complete a project.
I also enjoy making wooden toys and items that are sold to the community.
You get to meet good people and learn new skills in a well equipped woodwork and metalwork workshop with skilled blokes.
I have really enjoyed making kids timber toys such as trucks, semi-trailers, agricultural toys such as cattle and sheep yards using recycled timber and metal we have at the shed.
