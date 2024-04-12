Terry's takeaways and insights from third Tour de Cure

Not content with completing three demanding Tour de Cure's in the name of cancer, former Leeton resident Terry Tyrrell is already throwing his hat in the ring for another go-around in 2025.
Last month Mr Tyrrell jumped on his bike with 136 other like-minded riders and 62 support crew in Hobart, Tasmania and headed north along the east coast of Tasmania enroute to Adelaide in South Australia in this year's Tour de Cure 2024 Signature Tour.
The tour raises money for cancer research, projects and groups.
This year's ride was 1450kms over nine days, with an average of 160 kilometres completed each day and a total of 56 hours on the bike pedalling.
"The good news is we all made it through and we raised a whopping $2,199,364 to date on this ride alone," Mr Tyrrell said.
"This year was my third (ride) and every year throws up its own challenges, some good, some bad and some downright ugly.
"Riding the Great Ocean Road was just stunning as the conditions were perfect for riding.
"I would go as far as saying its one of the most beautiful rides I have done and to be able to do it with a bunch of riders all with a common goal of curing cancer was awesome."
"In contrast to that, the following morning we got on our bikes in the dark, the pouring rain, freezing cold and headed off into a 40 to 50kmph head wind for most of the day with 200-plis kms to cover which was by far the most challenging day," M Tyrrell said.
"However, (it was) nothing like the challenges someone faces when battling cancer."
Mr Tyrrell first decided to take part in the rides after losing both of his parents to cancer.
He said each year his takeaways from taking part were different, with 2024 no different.
"I am overwhelmed by the massive support by way of sponsorship for this year's ride from friends, family, colleagues, business partners and my work, Russell Investments," he said.
"My fundraising this year has just hit $35,539, which I am so grateful.
"The reality of my 'why' was well and truly confirmed the day I got on the plane to fly to Hobart to start the tour because I had just read the statistics that one in three Australians are going to be diagnosed with cancer at some point.
"The other two of the three are going to be impacted by someone who is diagnosed with cancer, so as I walked down the aisle to find my seat I was walking past rows of three-by-three-by-three people on each side of me.
"I had the harsh reality kick in that everyone on the plane is going to either be diagnosed or impacted by cancer.
"It was a moment that 100 per cent confirmed why I was on the plane and the reason I am committed to do this every year, so bring on the Tour de Cure 2025 Signature Tour."
The 2025 ride will be from Airlie Beach to Port Douglas.
"My fundraising page is still open if you would like to get behind this wonderful charity and pop a few bob in the tin," Mr Tyrrell said.
"My final note to everyone is get your regular checks and if something doesn't feel right get it checked because early detection gives you the best chance to beat this terrible, terrible disease.
"A little bit of discomfort now by getting your checks can prevent a lot of discomfort in the future."
To donate visit https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2024/terry-tyrrell.
Since 2007, the Tour de Cure has been funding incredible work in cancer research, support and prevention, including 150 major cancer breakthroughs funded, 1000 cancer projects backed and $118 million raised for cancer research.
