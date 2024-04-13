Phantoms settle for draw with Reddies

The Phantoms remain undefeated in the first two rounds of the 2024 season after recording a 30-all draw with the CSU Reddies on Saturday.
It was a solid hit out for both teams.
The Phantoms would have no doubt been hoping for a victory and will have to settle for the draw, but will be pleased to head into their first home game in round three on Saturday, April 20 against Wagga Ag College.
The Reddies and Phantoms traded momentum all day which eventually saw the two sides square-up at 27-all as the game entered it's final stages.
CSU were the first to kick a penalty which handed them the lead, however a knock on from the subsequent kickoff then ended up resulting in the Phantoms also converting a penalty to tie the two sides at 30-30 at fulltime.
Leeton made a huge statement last weekend in their 32-20 win over the reigning premiers, with CSU coach Mick Wakeling saying he addressed this victory by the Phantoms with his side in the lead up to the clash.
"Absolutely," he said.
"We talked about that before this game, we said these guys are obviously a pretty good side.
"They played the style that we expected them to, but I think we had a pretty good plan to counter that.
"We were very close to pulling that off, very close."
The Phantoms will now re-group and go again this week at training as they prepare for a tough match up against Ag College.
Ag College sit just ahead of the Phantoms in second on the first grade ladder having won both of their opening games this season.
The Phantoms continue to have plenty to prove this year after making a long-awaited return to the first grade men's competition under the guidance of coach Marika Vunibaka.
The team has picked up good numbers in the off-season, putting in the hard work, which has seen their season get off to a very decent start.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the club, with a special anniversary weekend of celebrations planned for the October long weekend.
The weekend will include a catch up on night one, followed by a special reunion dinner and then a 100 club event.
CSU 30 drew with Leeton 30
Ag College 26 d Tumut 23
Wagga City 67 d Griffith 24
Waratahs 55 d Albury 5
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.