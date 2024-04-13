Crows downed in opening round fixture

Leeton-Whitton's season opener didn't finish the way they would have wanted on Saturday afternoon.
The Crows had been hoping to open their account in round one and get their season off on the right foot.
Even though Leeton-Whitton was leading at half-time by 13 points, the Crows will be disappointed with their second-half effort.
Narrandera went on to win the clash 10.10 (70) to 4.9 (33), handing them their first victory in 644 days.
While Leeton-Whitton failed to score a goal in the second-half, they were still able to stay within touching distance of the Eagles right up until three-quarter-time.
There was only six points separating the Eagles and Crows at three-quarter-time and the game was very much still in the balance.
However, it was in the fourth quarter that Narrandera really found their taste, speeding away to victory.
Leeton-Whitton's Jade Hodge finished with three goals while off-season recruit Charlie McAdam had a solid first outing for the club.
The Crows will face the Griffith Swans this weekend, with both sides seeking their first win of 2024.
Narrandera 2.3 2.5 5.7 10.10 (70)
Leeton Whitton 1.4 4.6 4.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS: Narrandera: E.Puruntatameri-Dunn 4, B.Rioli 4, S.Light 2; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, T.Doyle 1
BEST: Narrandera: K.Dunn, J.Smith, A.Carroll, H.Odgers, B.Renet, B.Rioli; Leeton Whitton: C.McAdam, T.Meline, M.Rainbird, J.Clayton, J.Fisher, T.Doyle
