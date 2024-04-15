More than 60 taking the court for Leeton's autumn squash comp

Leeton's autumn squash competition kicked off last week with more than 60 players taking the plunge.
Match-of-the-week for the first round went to Jason Curry and Simon Jackson, with Curry winning 11-13, 11-9, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7.
Monday night had team Swifts get off to a flying start by defeating the Giants three to zero.
Narelle Ryan and Isabel Thompson playing the standout match, with Ryan coming back from two-nil down to clench the match 9-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.
Zac Fairweather and Aimon Doyle were the other winners for the Swifts.
Anthony Iannelli and Jackson Bullivant had solid wins for their teams the Thunderbirds and Fevers.
Cadell Thompson and Callum Ryan had to battle it out to decide the result, Thomspon securing the win for the Thunderbirds 4-11, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4.
Team Lightnings defeated the Vixens in a clean sweep.
Sean Ryan and Trinity Patter-Taylor winning well.
Alec Tait got the better of his mother, Miranda, in a close match, winning 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4.
Tuesday night and it was a close affair between the Magpies and Saints with the results going down to the wire, Saints sneaking home by the smallest margin.
Will Gray-Mills and Anton Taylor winning for the winning for the Saints, while Brad Woolner and Nicole Onwuekwe won for the Magpies.
Team Powers defeated the Lions, Subash Wijesiri and Brendon Looby winning for the Powers.
Demons defeated the Blues with Trevor Whitby, Paul Payne and Chevaughn Moore winning in style.
Will Rawle was the only winner for the Blues in his win over Marni Cunningham 15-13, 8-11, 6-11, 11-2, 12-10.
Wednesday night had team Sharks defeat the Panthers, Kathryn Bechaz, Garry Walker and John Saddler getting their team home.
Bear Wynn won for the Panthers in his win over Jodi McInerney 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7.
Team Storm defeated the Broncos with Jason Curry, Monique Looby and Madeleine Glenn winning their matches.
Warriors had a closer match up with the Knights, Brent Lister and Maanu Alexander playing a gripping match with Lister prevailing 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7.
