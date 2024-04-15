United knocked out of Riverina Cup in close match

Leeton United have been knocked out of the Riverina Cup by Tolland after a tense game that went down to penalties on Sunday afternoon.
United travelled to Wagga for the match, with the game finishing at 4-all before Tolland took the win.
It means Leeton United's run in the Riverina Cup competition has come to a finish, with the club's attention now fully on the start of the Football Wagga competition, which officially starts in just under two week's time.
Leeton United first grade co-coach Rhys Jones said the team was disappointed with the loss, but the experience of going deep into the Cup fixture should hold the side in good stead throughout the upcoming Pascoe Cup.
"I think we played pretty well, we showed patches of what we can do," Jones said.
"We did create good chances in the first half.
"Going to penalties again ... it's a bit of a lottery. We were five seconds away from getting to a Cup final, but that's just how it is."
Leeton United and Tolland will be back on the pitch facing off again in round one on April 27, with the match to also be played in Wagga.
Leeton's first two rounds of the competition are away games, with Football Wagga releasing the draw for the new season over the weekend. Jones said the team would be looking at the positive takeaways from the Riverina Cup competition.
"It's been a good competition and it's a credit to Football Wagga," he said.
"It's good in a way (having lost on Sunday) as it gives us another week to prepare for the season.
"It gives people with injuries the time now to get over those. We did have a few injuries on the weekend.
"I'm really proud of how the team dug in over the weekend and how hard they fought. That's always really pleasing as a coach." Leeton United will return to the training pitch this week as they start to gear up and focus on the upcoming round one fixture.
Round one: Tolland v Leeton United
Round two: Henwood Park v Leeton United
Round three: Leeton United v Lake Albert
Round four: Young v Leeton United
Round five: Leeton United v Tolland
