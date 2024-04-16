Len Eason storms home to record victory

A magnificent autumn afternoon brought an outstanding roll up of 34 bowlers to the Soldiers Club greens for last week's Thursday social bowls.
Bill Creber and Mick O'Connell had to dig deep to cover for out-of-sorts skipper Alan Breed before going onto record an extremely courageous, 14-13 victory over Mick McAliece on the club's outside rink.
On rink one, five shots on the first end was enough to get John Breed over the line against the experienced Ted Butler.
Breed, Dave Noad and Phil Morris proved early shots on the board are invaluable in recording their 18-13 victory.
Rink two had a runaway, 13-shot victory by Len Clare over Mark Lemon. Clare, Terry Dale and late inclusion Adam McIntyre proved a little too accomplished for Lemon's outfit.
On rink five, an eight nil deficit, after just four ends was the spur that initiated an almighty comeback by Len Eason over John Leech.
Eason stormed home to register a two-shot, 17-15 win. In the final game of the day, the club's "mister casual", Dennis Dean, was never in trouble securing a four-shot, 16-12 victory over Greg Bowyer.
Resting touchers for the afternoon belonged to Ashley McAliece and Rattles Retallick, with Retallick also recording a wrong bias, while Alan "Tangles" Breed again contributed to the club's coffers and extended his unassailable lead on the club's wrong bias leader board by committing yet another three indiscretions.
