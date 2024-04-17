Help out special Lions program

On April 19, Lions around Australia mark the annual celebration of Australia's first Hearing Assistance Dog, Amber, who was delivered on this day in 1982 to a deaf recipient who resided in metropolitan South Australia.
In the time since, Australian Lions Hearing Dogs has extended its impactful reach, training and delivering over 700 Hearing Assistance Dogs to individuals across Australia who are deaf or hard of hearing.
This year, National Hearing Dog Day is providing a platform to celebrate Hearing Assistance Dogs of all shapes and sizes, underscoring the diversity and uniqueness of each individual companion, and that not just one breed of dog can change someone's life for the better.
The 700th Hearing Assistance Dog is Yannis, who started his training in late October and is progressing very nicely.
He is consistent with his training and is quickly building g up his confidence.
He passed his Public Assess Test and is on the home stretch of his training.
The costs of training and preparing these special dogs is expensive and the Australian Lions Hearing Dogs committee are always looking for donations or sponsorship for their program.
If you would like to donate towards this program, contact the Lions Club of Leeton on 0427 556 864 or Lions Hearing Dogs at https://lionshearingdogs.com.au/donate/.
All donations will be gratefully accepted and will be acknowledged.
