The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Comment

Help out special Lions program

By Bob Strempel
April 17 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On April 19, Lions around Australia mark the annual celebration of Australia's first Hearing Assistance Dog, Amber, who was delivered on this day in 1982 to a deaf recipient who resided in metropolitan South Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.