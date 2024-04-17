Dianas officially out, Phantoms keen for home win

The Leeton Phantoms Rugby Union Club has been forced to make the tough decision of pulling the pin on their women's side for 2024.
After forfeiting the first two rounds of the competition, the club has been in contact with Southern Inland to withdraw their women's team for the year.
It was a difficult decision for the club, according to president Stuart Stout.
"We tried everything we could, but we just didn't have the numbers," he said.
"It's really disappointing for the club because the women's team always brings a lot of great energy to the club, also because this year we're marking 50 years of the Phantoms.
"But, it's the decision we had to make unfortunately."
The club will be at home for the first time this season on Saturday, April 20 when they host Wagga Ag College.
Second grade will take to the field at 1.50pm, followed by first grade at 3.15pm.
Stout said the team was hopeful of returning to the winner's list against Ag College.
"There was a little bit of disappointment with the draw last week against CSU, we had a few players playing both second grade and first grade, so it was a bit fatiguing for some of them," he said.
"Hopefully this weekend we won't have that problem and we can get back to working on our game plan.
"It's the first home game for the season, so hopefully we can pick up the win."
Stout said the club was unsure what kind of team Ag College would bring over for the match given it was university and school holidays, but he said they were always a tough team to come up against.
"Our boys are keen to get back to winning, so hopefully that's the result we come away with on Saturday," Stout said.
Spectators have been urged to attend No. 1 Oval and throw their support behind the Phantoms on Saturday afternoon.
