Young Leeton vet nurse takes home top honour

Leeton's Kasey Aliendi is known for her caring and compassionate nature when it comes to animals.
Miss Aliendi is a vet nurse at MiVet in Leeton and her hard work was recently acknowledged at the TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre Annual Awards.
She won the Certificate IV in Vet Nursing Outstanding Student award at the event in Wagga, saying she was thrilled by the honour.
"I feel very special (to win) ... it's definitely a privilege," Ms Aliendi said.
"It's nice to know my hard work in the course was noticed, I'm very excited."
Miss Aliendi said when it came to her career, she always knew she wanted to follow a path that would involve working with and caring for animals.
"I always knew I wanted to work with animals, whether that was a zookeeper or vet nurse, but then I finished school a little bit early in year 11 and started a traineeship at MiVet," she said.
"So I did my Certificate II in Animal Studies and then a Certificate IV in Vet Nursing.
"It's the love of animals, interacting with the clients, making sure they feel okay when their animal comes in as well."
Learning and working at the same time has meant Miss Aliendi is already leaps and bounds ahead when it comes to achieving her career dreams and goals.
Miss Aliendi always had pets growing up, as well as spending plenty of time on the farm with her extended family.
This is where her love of animals really started to burgeon.
Like most industries where a level of care is required, veterinary nursing is a profession that can throw up many challenges, including burnout of staff.
"You just have to recognise that and take breaks when needed," Miss Aliendi said.
While still only at the beginning of her career, the sky really is the limit for the TAFE award winner.
"I'm still looking into the vet (uni) course, but I'm not completely sure," Miss Aliendi said.
"I'm still figuring that out."
Miss Aliendi also praised the TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre in Wagga, saying the facility was second-to-none when it came to providing training as part of her course.
