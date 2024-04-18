The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Young Leeton vet nurse takes home top honour

April 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton's Kasey Aliendi is known for her caring and compassionate nature when it comes to animals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.