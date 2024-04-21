The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Phantoms overpowered in first loss of 2024 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 21 2024 - 11:37am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite a late comeback, the Phantoms have suffered their first loss of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.