Phantoms overpowered in first loss of 2024 season

Despite a late comeback, the Phantoms have suffered their first loss of the 2024 season.
Leeton hosted Wagga Ag College on Saturday at No. 1 Oval in what was a perfect day for rugby.
The Phantoms came into the clash off the back of a round one win and draw in round two against the CSU Reddies, so they were hopeful of returning to the winner's list.
However, it wasn't to be in their first home clash, with Ag College eventually registering a 38 to 24 win.
Ag College were first over the line, with the Phantoms forced to defend for a large portion of the opening stanza.
Leeton was able to get on the board, but were down at half-time.
Early on in the second-half it was much of the same, with Ag College maintaining possession of the ball.
However, late in the half the Phantoms clicked into gear and were able to score several times, bringing them within touching distance of Ag College.
Ag College switched into an even higher gear and ran away with the 38-24 win.
It will be back to the drawing board for the Phantoms this week as they return to training to prepare for the long road trip to Tumut on Saturday, April 27.
A win on the road for the Phantoms will be crucial both for ladder-standings, but confidence heading into the general bye round, which is scheduled for the following weekend.
