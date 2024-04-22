The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Riverina towns in desperate need of increased police presence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke meets with officers at the Wallendbeen Police Station as she reviews the region's policing needs. Picture supplied
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke meets with officers at the Wallendbeen Police Station as she reviews the region's policing needs. Picture supplied

Community leaders, including Leeton's mayor, have called for the committee examining regional crime to visit the Riverina and see the issues facing communities firsthand, including police numbers not keeping up with population growth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.