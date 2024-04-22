Riverina towns in desperate need of increased police presence

Community leaders, including Leeton's mayor, have called for the committee examining regional crime to visit the Riverina and see the issues facing communities firsthand, including police numbers not keeping up with population growth.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has written to the chair of the parliamentary inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities, requesting committee members hold a public hearing in the area.
The inquiry is examining various aspects of crime, including causes, impacts on individuals and communities, and aims to outline targeted strategies to improve safety and security.
Ms Cooke has highlighted several concerns within the Riverina around combatting crime, including the need for a new police station at Young and adequate police resources and infrastructure in areas like Narrandera.
"This is a really important opportunity for our community to share their experiences and perspectives on crime in our region," Ms Cooke said.
"The input from members of our communities can play a vital role in shaping recommendations that will address regional crime and enhance community safety.
"To that end, local residents have the opportunity to contribute through written submissions to the inquiry committee; submissions are being taken until the end of May, and that process is a really important way for us to ensure our voices are heard.
"I have written to the committee chair requesting that panel members conduct a public hearing in our region, to ensure they see firsthand the circumstances we're facing, including the need for a new police station in Young, along with the need for adequate police infrastructure and resourcing in other areas, such as in places like Narrandera."
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker is backing the call as he says police numbers haven't changed in two decades despite growing populations.
"Our staffing levels at both Leeton and Narrandera have remained the same for 20-odd years and I think the population has increased and the reports of crime have increased in that time," he said.
"We meet with the police regularly and they tell me their time is regularly dealt with domestic violence and mental health incidents and there's not much other time for any other detection of time,
"We welcome any increase in police numbers.
"The best way to communicate would be at face-to-face level. I would welcome any inquiry to come to Leeton."
The Country Mayors Association has led calls for the inquiry with support from the Country Women's Association, NSW Farmers Association, the Police Association and shadow police minister Paul Toole.
NSW Farmers Association Riverina spokesperson Alan Brown is adamant any step forward is a step in the right direction when it comes to combating crime.
"Rural crime is considerable at present so any initiative to reduce the incidents is welcome," he said.
In response to Ms Cooke's call Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said police are working around the clock and doing everything they can do.
"This inquiry will help get to the bottom of these complex problems and seek solutions that government can implement to tackle the root causes and drivers of this offending," she said.
"I thank the Minister for Cootamundra for her important advocacy when it comes to community safety.
"I recently visited the region myself and met with her to discuss these matters.
"No one knows how to police the community better than the NSW Police Force themselves, that's why I take their advice on operational matters such as station staffing and resourcing.
"Police officers are highly mobile, adaptable and not confined to their 'rostered-on' stations, so they can respond to incidents right across their local area."
