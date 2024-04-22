Gripping contest goes down to wire on Leeton court

The match-of-the-week in last week's Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition was fought out between Narelle Ryan and Jackson Bullivant.
In a gripping contest that could have gone either way, Ryan won the fifth game by the barest margin to seal victory 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10.
On Monday, Aimon Doyle lost the first two games to Callum Sheldrick but recovered to win the next three games and claim victory.
Isabel Thompson defeated Naomi Rawle 3-1 and Brodie Lashbrook won the third game 12-10 to overcome Zac Fairweather 3-0.
Little separated Trinity Patten-Taylor and Cadell Thompson with Trinity winning the crucial points to triumph 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9.
An in-form Anthony Iannelli beat Sean Ryan, Alec Tait outplayed Charmaine Lee, Angelo Fiumara downed Will Nardi and Simone Bruno defeated Taylor Moore.
Tuesday's competition had Nicole Onwuekwe win the fifth game 12-10 to edge out Naomi Rawle and Erin Draper had a 3-1 win against Kris Sales.
Will Rawle had a busy night subbing up a grade and playing his favoured right hand he defeated Declan Ryan 3-1, but, Will playing left handed, lost 1-3 to Chris Tolland.
Lauren Wickes scored a 3-1 win over Ian Peacock and Trev Whitby continued his good form downing Macauley Harrison.
Brad Woolner won three close games to overcome Maanu Alexander and Chevaughn Moore defeated Joanne Peacock 3-1.
In other matches, Brendon Looby outplayed Adele Thompson, Paul Payne downed Will Gray-Mills and Anton Taylor beat Marni Cunningham.
In Wednesday's competition, Kathryn Bechaz won a see-sawing match against Anthony Iannelli 3-2 and Will Rawle was back on the court, this time playing right handed he scored a 3-2 win over Zac Fairweather.
Little separated Gary Thompson and Jason Curry with Thompson winning the first two games, but Curry recovered and won the next two games to keep the match alive.
Thompson claimed victory by taking the deciding fifth game 12-10. Maanu Alexander had a busy night - in his first match he played left handed against Col Thompson and lost 1-3.
He then dashed off to help with a rescue and returned to play left handed again this time winning a close match against Garry Walker 3-1.
Rose Looby also played two matches beating Xavier Stanton but then losing her second match to Madeleine Glenn.
Other matches had Monique Looby defeat Kris Sales, Simon Jackson had a 3-1 win over Jack Miller, Carol Davidson was too good for Ruby Miller, John Saddler outplayed Brendon Looby and Jack Rawle won an entertaining match against Jodi McInerney.
