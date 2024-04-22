Leeton SES volunteers injured in serious accident

A woman was trapped inside a State Emergency Services vehicle while seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident east of Leeton.
Emergency services from Leeton and Narrandera dashed to the scene on Sunday, April 21 after reports of a single vehicle accident involving one of their own.
The call for help came through about 8.30pm when emergency services were called to Kamarah Road, Landervale, after reports a NSW SES vehicle had rolled and hit a tree.
Leeton and Narrandera Rescue Squads together with NSW paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service and police raced to the scene where the 37-year-old driver of the vehicle was trapped inside.
Two passengers, a 17-year-old boy and another 37-year-old woman, were able to get out from the vehicle before emergency services were able to safely remove the trapped driver shortly after.
The driver was treated by paramedics for serious injuries before being taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.
The two passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District have started an investigation into the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
A witness has reportedly told investigators the vehicle may have swerved to avoid hitting kangaroos.
