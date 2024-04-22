Yanco-Wamoon overrun in bloodbath, mercy rule enforced

Yanco-Wamoon will go back to the drawing board this week after suffering a second heavy defeat.
The Hawks traveled to West Wyalong to take on the Mallee Men on Sunday, with the mercy rule once again enacted in the trouncing.
It means the Hawks have started the 2024 season with two losses and two mercy rules to their name, but co-coach Matt Goodwill said they would learn from the experience and move on.
"We always knew they would be quick off the park, they have a very mobile pack, so credit to them," he said.
"We didn't have the ball much, but when we did, I thought we completed our two sets well.
"We just didn't get hold of the ball enough."
Defensive pressure is exactly what the Hawks will be working on this week ahead of their round four clash with Yenda on Sunday.
Goodwill said fellow co-coach Billy Ingram stood out on Sunday, as well as debutante Hudson Coelli.
"Billy Ingram led forward and Hudson set a bit of structure when we did have the ball," he said.
