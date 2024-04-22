The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Clock ticking down to Roxy's deadline

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 22 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The redeveloped Roxy Theatre's opening date for the general public may not be until closer to the end of 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.