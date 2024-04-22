Clock ticking down to Roxy's deadline

The redeveloped Roxy Theatre's opening date for the general public may not be until closer to the end of 2024.
Work inside the theatre is continuing, with every trade working to ensure their portion of the redevelopment is correct and ticked off for many decades to come.
The end of July or beginning of August the current target and from there it is hoped community members and groups will be able to head inside and even test out the theatre in its redeveloped capacity.
An official grand opening won't be until at least the end of the year, if not early in 2025.
"The team is working towards what is called practical completion of construction by the end of July so we can have that certificate of occupancy," Roxy redevelopment project director Katherine Herrmann said.
"At this stage, that is our target date.
"Anything can slip that date ... a lot of the substantial work is in place and now it's the delicate exercise of fitting off and installing services.
"If you can imagine literally the entire floor of the auditorium was covered with mechanical duct work, that has to find a place in the building.
"The other really complex aspect of this part of the build is now integrating everything to talk to each other. So all of the specialist equipment that you can't see, it all has to be fitted.
"There's thousands and thousands of end-to-end wiring ... that gives the theatre its functionality."
While there is still a mountain of work to be completed, Leeton Shire Council's new manager of community development and cultural services Emma Di Muzio is starting to work on exciting plans for the theatre once it has re-opened.
"The build is ongoing, but the excitement is definitely growing, this is such a fantastic theatre," she said.
"My role will now be looking at operations (of the theatre).
"So how it will all function, how programming with the input of others will work, staffing.
"It's important now to get that all in draft to put to council and to the Roxy Redevelopment Committee.
"We want to make sure we get everything right. Once we have that certificate of occupancy we will be inviting community groups and people to come in and see everything.
"Perhaps even partake or operate a little bit in the space to give the team a better idea of how everything is operating."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.