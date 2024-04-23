Points vital for Greens, Hawks in respective match ups

It might only be round four of the Group 20 competition, but points will be a valuable commodity for the shire's two first grade sides this weekend.
Yanco-Wamoon will finally host their first home game of the 2024 season after travelling in rounds one and three and having the bye in round two.
The Hawks will face the Yenda Blueheelers and will be hopeful of recording their first victory of the year.
The Blueheelers have dropped just the one game out of their three opening matches when they went down to Darlington Point-Coleambally 30-12 in round one.
Since then they have enjoyed victories over Hay and the TLU Sharks.
Yanco-Wamoon has yet to score a try this season, so they will have something to prove on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Leeton Greens will be keen to register their second win of the season on Sunday when they hit the road to face TLU.
It what is one of the longest road trips of the competition, the Greens will hope to return with the points and start to gain back momentum after the bye in round one, a win in round two and loss in round three.
Both the Greens and the Hawks will be hoping victories can set them on the right course for the all-important derby clash the following weekend when they will go head-to-head.
