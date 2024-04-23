Accused Leeton drunk driver four times legal limit

A Leeton man has been charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly detected at four times over the legal limit.
The 35-year-old man was stopped on Yanco Avenue about 7.10pm on Saturday, April 20 for a roadside breath test.
Police said the roadside breath test failed to return a sufficient sample and, as a result, the man was arrested and taken to Narrandera Police Station.
A second breath analysis was conducted, allegedly returning a reading of 0.219.
The man's licence was suspended and he was issued with a court attendance notice to appear in Leeton Local Court for high-range drink driving, second offence.
****
Police are searching for an unknown number of thieves after a Great Wall station wagon was stolen from an address over the weekend.
Police said the vehicle was taken sometime between 11pm on Saturday, April 20 and 4am on Sunday, April 21 from an address on Boronia Road in Leeton.
Anyone with information should contact Leeton police on 6953 1399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have reminded residents to ensure they keep cars and valuables secure by locking homes and cars when they are unattended.
