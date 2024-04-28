Nightmare continues for Hawks as Greens bounce back at Lakes

The nightmare start to the season for the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks has continued despite their returning home to take on Yenda.
A return to Yanco Sportsground was hoped to turn around the fortune of a Hawks side who were yet to score a point in 2024, and the early signs weren't promising as Henry Taylor, Trey Eldridge, and Broden Piva crossed within the opening 12 minutes for the Blueheelers.
The tries continued to rain for the Yenda side as they took a 42-0 lead into the break, with Taylor scoring his second, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Todd Granger, Tumokai Panapa-Poka and Salesi Fatefahi.
It looked like the game would finish early in the second half when Isaiah Little-Buerckner crossed five minutes after the break while two tries in quick succession from Taylor saw the lead swell to 54-0.
The Hawks were able to hold out the Blueheelers for a short amount of time before Tongia Fox put the nail in the coffin as the mercy rule invoked with 16 minutes remaining.
Meanwhile, Leeton were able to surge in the second half to secure two points on the road against TLU Sharks.
It was the Greens who opened the scoring through Jesse Watson, but right before halftime, TLU levelled the score at 6-all when Max Jones crossed.
A strong start to the second half from the Leeton side saw them able to get out to a 24-6 lead, with Watson scoring his second while Billy Rabua, Jayke Stevenson and Timoci Dabea found their way over.
Lakes hit back with a late try to Ethan Williams, but the Leeton side held on to take a 24-12 victory.
