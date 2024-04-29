Thompson takes out battle of left handers in match of the week

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with Gary Thompson and Maanu Alexander fighting out the Match of the Week.
Alexander was playing left handed so it turned into a battle of the lefties which Thompson won by the barest margin 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11.
On Monday Zac Fairweather won the first two games against Gary Thompson however Thompson fought back to level the contest at 2-2 but Fairweather claimed the match winning the deciding game 11-4.
Jackson Bullivant won a see-sawing match against Alec Tait 3-2 and Sean Ryan had a 3-1 win over Brodie Lashbrook.
In a close encounter Cadell Thompson won the fifth game 11-9 to edge out Simone Bruno and Charmaine Lee won the fourth game 14-12 to defeat Isabel Thompson.
In other matches Naomi Rawle beat Joanne Peacock, Aimon Doyle outplayed Taylor Moore, Trinity Patten-Taylor was too strong for Bear Wynn and Anthony Iannelli downed Will Nardi.
Tuesday's competition saw Will Rawle score a 3-2 victory over Declan Ryan and Brad Woolner won a hard fought match against Trev Whitby 3-1.
In a contest between the Harrison brothers Jacob finished strongly to triumph 3-2 in a tight match over Macauley.
Marni Cunningham won the fourth game 14-12 to seal a 3-1 victory against Adele Thompson and Paul Payne downed Jack Miller 3-1.
Carol Davidson called upon her experience to beat Will Gray-Mills 3-1 and Naomi Rawle defeated Ian Peacock by the same margin.
In a very close match Anton Taylor took the fifth game 11-9 to seal a 3-2 win over Jackson Bullivant and Lauren Wickes recovered from being down 1-2 to beat Joanne Peacock 3-2.
Nicole Onwuekwe was too strong for Taylor Moore, Subash Wijesiri outplayed Finley Sales, and Brendon Looby beat Will Rawle who was playing left handed.
On Wednesday Bear Wynn and Jack Rawle played an entertaining five game match with Wynn taking the deciding game 11-9 to claim victory.
Rose Looby outlasted Jodie McInerney to win 3-2 and Monique Looby had a 3-2 win over Carol Davidson.
In matches decided by the margin of 3-1 Anthony Iannelli defeated Brian O'Leary, Kris Sales downed Lizette Taylor and Col Thompson beat Kathryn Bechaz. Jason Curry won a close four game match against Brent Lister 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10.
Other matches saw Will Rawle beat David Cross, Madeline Glenn was too good for Xavier Stanton, Garry Walker downed Simon Jackson and John Saddler overpowered Ruby Miller.
